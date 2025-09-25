Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $138.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.09. Genuine Parts Company has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $144.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 3.40%.The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 70.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.