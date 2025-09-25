Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,894,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,502,090,000 after purchasing an additional 298,408 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $531,037,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,159,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,656,000 after buying an additional 746,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,347,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,961,000 after buying an additional 37,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,190,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,200,000 after acquiring an additional 83,147 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. The trade was a 52.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DD opened at $75.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of -161.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

