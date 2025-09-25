Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,458 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,298 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,015 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.52. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

