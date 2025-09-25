JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JD. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 128 to GBX 155 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 90 to GBX 95 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 85 to GBX 100 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 92 to GBX 90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 92 to GBX 95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 103.17.

LON JD opened at GBX 87.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of £4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 879.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 90.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 83.02.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 4.60 earnings per share for the quarter. JD Sports Fashion had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD Sports Fashion will post 15.037961 EPS for the current year.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

