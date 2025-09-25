Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,263 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 0.9% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $10,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 224,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, McCarthy & Cox boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 253,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 18,324 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.58. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

