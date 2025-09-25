Jabil, Inc. $JBL Stock Holdings Increased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 110.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise increased its holdings in Jabil by 35.2% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $4,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,400,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,066,003.80. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 13,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $2,996,813.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 86,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,275,811.56. The trade was a 13.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,085,161 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $225.35 on Thursday. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.66 and a 12 month high of $237.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

