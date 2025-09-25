iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $13,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. McMill Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. McMill Wealth Management now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $176.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $129.38 and a 1 year high of $183.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

