iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $HYG Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 173,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 22,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 158,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of HYG opened at $81.15 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.08 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

