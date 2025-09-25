iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3,365.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,279.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 285,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 264,503 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.1636 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

