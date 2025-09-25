iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Graypoint LLC’s Largest Position

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.5% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $134,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $664.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $646.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $601.64. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $670.55. The company has a market cap of $669.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

