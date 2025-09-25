iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Purchased by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $86.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.34. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

