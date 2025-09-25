iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 487.0% during the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.3% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI stock opened at $119.53 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.51 and a twelve month high of $120.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.32.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.3485 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.