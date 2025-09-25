iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 487.0% during the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.3% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
IEI stock opened at $119.53 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.51 and a twelve month high of $120.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.32.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
