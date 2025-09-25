IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Director Sells $220,887.00 in Stock

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) Director Eugene Scherbakov sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $220,887.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,335.30. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
IPG Photonics Stock Down 3.1%
IPGP opened at $79.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.09. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 52 week low of $48.59 and a 52 week high of $88.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.95.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 22.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $250.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. IPG Photonics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on IPGP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
