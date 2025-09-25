IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Director Sells $220,887.00 in Stock

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) Director Eugene Scherbakov sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $220,887.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,335.30. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 3.1%

IPGP opened at $79.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.09. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 52 week low of $48.59 and a 52 week high of $88.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.95.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 22.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $250.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. IPG Photonics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,899,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,397,000 after purchasing an additional 851,869 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,774,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,830,000 after purchasing an additional 819,575 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 1,918.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,429,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,428 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 978,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,101,000 after purchasing an additional 341,773 shares during the period. Finally, M&G PLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 600,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,401,000 after purchasing an additional 435,122 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPGP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

