Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $9,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,859.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period.

SPMO stock opened at $120.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.97. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $122.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

