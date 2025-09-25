Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Position Trimmed by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $188.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $190.54.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

