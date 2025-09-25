Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stock Position Raised by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,110,000. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 17,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.8% in the second quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,501,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $596.10 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $602.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $574.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.78.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

