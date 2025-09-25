Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC Shares Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 369,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $571,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,151,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 44,359 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 607.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 71,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 61,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,132.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC opened at $13.48 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

