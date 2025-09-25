Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF $IPKW Shares Bought by Aspire Capital Advisors LLC

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) by 492.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,937 shares during the quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000.
NASDAQ IPKW opened at $52.31 on Thursday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.13.
The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.
