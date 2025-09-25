Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP Shares Sold by Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC

Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,515 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,091,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,965,000 after purchasing an additional 480,773 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,437,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,417,000 after buying an additional 227,674 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,347,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,279,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,470,000 after buying an additional 314,791 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,197,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,241 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.69. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $20.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.