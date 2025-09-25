Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Shares Down 14.9% – What’s Next?

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) fell 14.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 506,012 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 248% from the average session volume of 145,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Inventus Mining Stock Down 14.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of C$58.40 million, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17.

Insider Transactions at Inventus Mining

In other Inventus Mining news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 11,842,000 shares of Inventus Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$1,894,720.00. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Inventus Mining

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

