Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Shares Down 14.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) were down 14.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 506,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 145,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Inventus Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$58.40 million, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 11,842,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,894,720.00. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Inventus Mining Company Profile

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

Featured Stories

