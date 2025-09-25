Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Stake Lessened by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.4% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $32,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total value of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,669.91. This represents a 31.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.8%

ISRG stock opened at $443.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

