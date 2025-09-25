Insider Selling: Vistra (NYSE:VST) CEO Sells $4,554,803.88 in Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) CEO James Burke sold 21,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.18, for a total value of $4,554,803.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,159,734.36. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vistra Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE VST opened at $202.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $219.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Melius Research upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Daiwa America upgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.13.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 25.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter worth $234,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter worth $262,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 159.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 25.1% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

