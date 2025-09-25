Insider Selling: Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Major Shareholder Sells 1,998 Shares of Stock

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $41,997.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,134,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,855,135.56. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stratus Properties Price Performance

Stratus Properties stock opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.00 million, a PE ratio of -50.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $27.82.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratus Properties

About Stratus Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Stratus Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 348.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 12,071.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Stratus Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 30,116.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 19,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.