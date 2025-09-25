Insider Selling: Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Major Shareholder Sells 1,998 Shares of Stock

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $41,997.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,134,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,855,135.56. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Stratus Properties Price Performance
Stratus Properties stock opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.00 million, a PE ratio of -50.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $27.82.
Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratus Properties
About Stratus Properties
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stratus Properties
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Cybersecurity Market Set to Double: This ETF Offers Exposure
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Downgraded But Not Done: 3 Stocks Ready for a Market Comeback
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Solana Beat BTC and ETH in Q3: These 3 Stocks Saw It Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.