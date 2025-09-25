Insider Selling: Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $819,300.00 in Stock

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $819,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 278,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,048,565.10. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Roblox Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of Roblox stock opened at $132.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.81 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.07. Roblox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 372.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in Roblox by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Roblox by 1.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 1.9% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
