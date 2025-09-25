Insider Selling: Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $819,300.00 in Stock

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $819,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 278,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,048,565.10. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roblox Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $132.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.81 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.07. Roblox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 372.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Roblox from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Roblox from $76.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Roblox from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Roblox

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in Roblox by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Roblox by 1.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 1.9% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.