Insider Buying: Red Mountain Mining (ASX:RMX) Insider Buys 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX – Get Free Report) insider Xi (Lincoln) Liu purchased 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 per share, with a total value of A$130,000.00.

Red Mountain Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.58.

Red Mountain Mining Company Profile

Red Mountain Mining Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. It explores for lithium, nickel, gold, uranium, copper, cobalt, and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

