Insider Buying: Red Mountain Mining (ASX:RMX) Insider Buys 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX – Get Free Report) insider Xi (Lincoln) Liu purchased 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 per share, with a total value of A$130,000.00.
Red Mountain Mining Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.58.
Red Mountain Mining Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Red Mountain Mining
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Cybersecurity Market Set to Double: This ETF Offers Exposure
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Downgraded But Not Done: 3 Stocks Ready for a Market Comeback
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Solana Beat BTC and ETH in Q3: These 3 Stocks Saw It Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Red Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.