Insider Buying: Astral Resources (ASX:AAR) Insider Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Astral Resources NL (ASX:AAR – Get Free Report) insider David Varcoe bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.14 per share, with a total value of A$35,000.00.
Astral Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $174.04 million, a PE ratio of -46,632.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
About Astral Resources
