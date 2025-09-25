Insider Buying: Astral Resources (ASX:AAR) Insider Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Astral Resources NL (ASX:AAR – Get Free Report) insider David Varcoe bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.14 per share, with a total value of A$35,000.00.

Astral Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $174.04 million, a PE ratio of -46,632.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Get Astral Resources alerts:

About Astral Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Astral Resources NL engages in the exploration of gold and base metal projects in Western Australia. The company also explores for copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Mandilla Gold project located in the northern Widgiemooltha greenstone belt in the western part of the Kalgoorlie geological domain.

Receive News & Ratings for Astral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.