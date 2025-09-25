IMS Capital Management Buys New Shares in WaFd, Inc. $WAFD

IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,614 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WaFd by 1,576.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 683,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after buying an additional 642,270 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in WaFd by 124.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,641,000 after buying an additional 613,596 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in WaFd during the first quarter valued at about $5,093,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in WaFd by 9.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,948,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,689,000 after buying an additional 174,453 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WaFd by 46.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 87,235 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sean Singleton sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $31,836.84. Following the sale, the director owned 9,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,205.38. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $31.04 on Thursday. WaFd, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $186.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.47 million. WaFd had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Analysts expect that WaFd, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAFD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of WaFd from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of WaFd from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WaFd from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WaFd currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

