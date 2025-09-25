IMS Capital Management Acquires Shares of 937 Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the purchase, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $227.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.47. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.60 and a 12-month high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.58.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

