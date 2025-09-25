Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $664.26 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $670.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $646.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $601.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
