Herbst Group LLC Purchases 100 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Herbst Group LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up about 1.8% of Herbst Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 34,578.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,244,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,253,000 after buying an additional 1,241,011 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $272,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,252,000 after purchasing an additional 709,782 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in General Dynamics by 120.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,866,000 after purchasing an additional 690,349 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,499,819,000 after purchasing an additional 256,687 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. This represents a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total transaction of $13,696,600.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,452,165. This trade represents a 52.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.78.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $323.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.67. The company has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $330.18.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

