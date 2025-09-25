Head to Head Review: VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) versus Juma Technology (OTCMKTS:JUMT)

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) and Juma Technology (OTCMKTS:JUMT – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.3% of VEON shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares VEON and Juma Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VEON 23.75% 72.76% 12.22% Juma Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VEON $4.00 billion 0.99 $415.00 million $13.64 3.91 Juma Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares VEON and Juma Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

VEON has higher revenue and earnings than Juma Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for VEON and Juma Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VEON 0 0 1 2 3.67 Juma Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

VEON presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.53%. Given VEON’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VEON is more favorable than Juma Technology.

Summary

VEON beats Juma Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology. The company also sells equipment, infrastructure, and accessories. VEON Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Juma Technology

Juma Technology Corp., through its subsidiary, Nectar Services Corp., provides a suite of software services for the management, monitoring, and call routing of an entity's voice and data systems. The company offers Converged Management Platform, an intelligent distributed platform that converges the monitoring of voice and data equipment, and the remote management of the various layers of a client's network and systems infrastructure to provide a view of the health and status of an entire network. Its Converged Management Platform is provided as a service to managed service providers in enabling them to monitor and manage their end-clients' facilities, as well as sold by managed service providers or channel partners directly to IT buyers within businesses and enterprises. The company also provides Enterprise Session Management, a managed services software solution that enables carrier class routing and session management functionality for enterprise or business customers. In addition, it offers a hosted telephony service that allows small to medium sized businesses to gain the features and functionality larger firms without purchasing a corporate private branch exchange. The company provides its software services for voice and data networks through a sales channel program of voice over Internet protocol and data integration firms. Juma Technology Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmingdale, New York.

