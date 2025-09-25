Head to Head Review: BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) vs. Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR)

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) and Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

BuzzFeed has a beta of 3.45, suggesting that its share price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reservoir Media has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.6% of BuzzFeed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Reservoir Media shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of BuzzFeed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Reservoir Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed 4.75% -28.11% -11.14% Reservoir Media 4.67% 2.07% 0.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BuzzFeed and Reservoir Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares BuzzFeed and Reservoir Media”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed $189.89 million 0.35 -$10.10 million $0.25 7.08 Reservoir Media $158.71 million 3.26 $7.75 million $0.11 71.73

Reservoir Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BuzzFeed. BuzzFeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reservoir Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BuzzFeed and Reservoir Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 0 0 0 1 4.00 Reservoir Media 0 0 1 0 3.00

Reservoir Media has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.75%. Given Reservoir Media’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than BuzzFeed.

Summary

Reservoir Media beats BuzzFeed on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content. It also provides display, programmatic, and video advertising on its owned and operated sites and applications. BuzzFeed, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

