Head-To-Head Contrast: Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) & Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) and Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Siyata Mobile has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Latin America has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Siyata Mobile and Liberty Latin America”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siyata Mobile $11.88 million 1.82 -$25.27 million ($25.52) -0.10 Liberty Latin America $4.46 billion 0.36 -$657.00 million ($5.93) -1.36

Siyata Mobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Latin America. Liberty Latin America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Siyata Mobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Siyata Mobile and Liberty Latin America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siyata Mobile -144.50% -186.67% -99.71% Liberty Latin America -26.61% -77.72% -9.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Siyata Mobile and Liberty Latin America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siyata Mobile 0 0 0 0 0.00 Liberty Latin America 1 0 0 1 2.50

Liberty Latin America has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential downside of 19.45%. Given Liberty Latin America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Latin America is more favorable than Siyata Mobile.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Siyata Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Liberty Latin America shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Siyata Mobile shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Liberty Latin America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liberty Latin America beats Siyata Mobile on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. engages in the development and sale of cellular-based communications platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, enterprise customers, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries. The company also offers in-vehicle communication devices, including VK7 Vehicle Kit; Uniden UV350, a vehicle fleet communication device; and Real Time View, a mobile digital video recording solution for monitoring first responder vehicles. In addition, it provides cellular amplifiers to boost the cellular signal inside homes, buildings, and vehicles; and cellular booster systems. Further, the company offers its products under the Uniden and Siyata brand names. It serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets. Siyata Mobile Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies. The company also operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets. It provides its services under the brands of C&W, Liberty Costa Rica, Liberty Communications, BTC, Flow, and Mas Móvil. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

