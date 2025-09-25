Head to Head Analysis: Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) & Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) and Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.5% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Kellanova shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Honest shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Kellanova shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Honest and Kellanova, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 0 4 3 0 2.43 Kellanova 0 5 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Honest presently has a consensus target price of $6.96, indicating a potential upside of 81.21%. Kellanova has a consensus target price of $83.38, indicating a potential upside of 8.33%. Given Honest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Honest is more favorable than Kellanova.

This table compares Honest and Kellanova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest 1.66% 3.84% 2.67% Kellanova 10.56% 32.54% 8.23%

Risk & Volatility

Honest has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kellanova has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Honest and Kellanova”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $378.34 million 1.13 -$6.12 million $0.05 76.80 Kellanova $12.75 billion 2.10 $1.34 billion $3.81 20.20

Kellanova has higher revenue and earnings than Honest. Kellanova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Honest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kellanova beats Honest on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles. The company offers its products under the Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, Austin, Parati, RXBAR, Eggo, Morningstar Farms, Bisco, Club, Luxe, Minueto, Special K, Toasteds, Town House, Zesta, Zoo Cartoon, Choco Krispis, Crunchy Nut, Kashi, Nutri-Grain, Squares, Zucaritas, Rice Krispies Treats, Sucrilhos, Pop-Tarts, K-Time, Sunibrite, Split Stix, LCMs, Coco Pops, Krave, Frosties, Rice Krispies Squares, Incogmeato, Veggitizers, Gardenburger, Trink, Carr’s, Kellogg’s Extra, Müsli, Fruit n Fibre, Kellogg’s Crunchy Nut, Country Store, Smacks, Honey Bsss, Zimmy’s, Toppas, Tresor, Froot Ring, Chocos, Chex, Guardian, Just Right, Sultana Bran, Rice Bubbles, Sustain, and Choco Krispies brand names. It sells its products to retailers through direct sales forces, as well as brokers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Kellogg Company and changed its name to Kellanova in October 2023. Kellanova was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

