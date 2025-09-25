Head to Head Analysis: Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Alight and Atlassian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alight -50.37% 6.26% 3.21% Atlassian -4.92% -14.77% -3.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Alight and Atlassian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alight 0 0 6 0 3.00 Atlassian 0 7 19 1 2.78

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alight presently has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 177.34%. Atlassian has a consensus target price of $253.04, indicating a potential upside of 54.45%. Given Alight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alight is more favorable than Atlassian.

96.7% of Alight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Atlassian shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Alight shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.6% of Atlassian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alight and Atlassian”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alight $2.33 billion 0.73 -$157.00 million ($2.21) -1.43 Atlassian $5.22 billion 8.24 -$256.69 million ($0.99) -165.48

Alight has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlassian. Atlassian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Alight has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlassian has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alight beats Atlassian on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alight

Alight, Inc. provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software. The Professional Services segment offers consulting offerings, such as cloud advisory, deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms. The company provides Alight Worklife, an intuitive, cloud-based employee engagement platform. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. Alight, Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams. The company also offers Jira Service Management, an intuitive and flexible service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, such as IT, legal, and HR teams; and Jira Align, an Atlassian's enterprise agility solution designed to help businesses to adapt and respond dynamic business conditions with a focus on value-creation. In addition, it provides Bitbucket, an enterprise-ready Git solution that enables professional dev teams to manage, collaborate, and deploy quality code; Atlassian Access, an enterprise-wide product for enhanced security and centralized administration that works across every Atlassian cloud product; and Jira Product, a prioritization and road mapping tool. Further, the company's portfolio includes Atlas, a teamwork directory; Bamboo, a continuous delivery pipeline; Crowd, a single sign-on; Crucible, a collaborative code review; Fisheye, a search, track, and visualize code change software; and Compass, a developer experience platform. Additionally, it offers Opsgenie, an on-call and alert management software; Sourcetree, a free git client for windows and mac; Statuspage that communicates real-time status to users; Beacon, an intelligent threat detection software; and Atlassian Access that enhance data security and governance for Atlassian Cloud products. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

