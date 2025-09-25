HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $29,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 888.9% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $416.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $97.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $420.98.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.