Harrell Investment Partners LLC Invests $705,000 in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF $XSW

Harrell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSW opened at $201.53 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $137.55 and a 52-week high of $206.00. The stock has a market cap of $525.99 million, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.66.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.