Harrell Investment Partners LLC Invests $686,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Harrell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $467.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $475.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $623.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.