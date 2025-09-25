Harrell Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,089 Vistra Corp. $VST

Harrell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at about $33,829,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 6.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday. Melius Research raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.13.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock opened at $202.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.20 and its 200 day moving average is $166.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $8,991,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 217,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,303,968.75. This represents a 16.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 233,569 shares of company stock worth $48,915,316 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

