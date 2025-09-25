Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director David Hardie Sells 8,770 Shares

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) Director David Hardie sold 8,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $167,331.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 117,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,307.48. This represents a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $813.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.45. Hallador Energy Company has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.73 million. Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy Company will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNRG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hallador Energy by 11,110.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Hallador Energy by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Hallador Energy by 294.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in Hallador Energy by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Hallador Energy to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Zacks Research raised Hallador Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

