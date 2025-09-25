GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Shares Down 7.1% – Should You Sell?

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.72 ($0.01). 10,088,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 22,622,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

GSTechnologies Trading Down 5.2%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of £17.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,722.22 and a beta of 0.70.

About GSTechnologies

GSTechnologies is a global technology company listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker, GST. The group operates three core businesses across blockchain payments and financial services, forex, as well as cryptoasset exchange. The group has operations in the UK, Lithuania, Singapore, and Australia.

