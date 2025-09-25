Great Oak Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,337,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,642 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 21.5% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $74,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $78,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $58.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

