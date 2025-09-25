GQG Partners (ASX:GQG) Insider Rajiv Jain Acquires 300,000 Shares of Stock

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQGGet Free Report) insider Rajiv Jain bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.68 per share, for a total transaction of A$504,000.00.

Rajiv Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 22nd, Rajiv Jain bought 466,348 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of A$776,469.42.
  • On Tuesday, September 23rd, Rajiv Jain bought 500,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.69 per share, for a total transaction of A$845,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 17th, Rajiv Jain bought 300,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.70 per share, for a total transaction of A$508,800.00.
  • On Thursday, September 18th, Rajiv Jain bought 279,469 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.68 per share, for a total transaction of A$468,948.98.
  • On Monday, September 15th, Rajiv Jain bought 201,827 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.70 per share, for a total transaction of A$343,509.55.
  • On Tuesday, September 16th, Rajiv Jain bought 246,444 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.71 per share, for a total transaction of A$420,679.91.
  • On Thursday, September 11th, Rajiv Jain bought 300,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.71 per share, for a total transaction of A$512,100.00.
  • On Friday, September 5th, Rajiv Jain bought 205,076 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.75 per share, for a total transaction of A$359,293.15.
  • On Monday, September 8th, Rajiv Jain bought 300,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.77 per share, for a total transaction of A$530,700.00.
  • On Monday, September 1st, Rajiv Jain bought 279,160 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.75 per share, for a total transaction of A$487,134.20.

GQG Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85.

GQG Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a yield of 221.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. GQG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

About GQG Partners

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.

