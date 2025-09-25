Goosehead Insurance $GSHD Shares Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $3,641,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11,900.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 72,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 78,116.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.34. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $130.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $94.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 59.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Goosehead Insurance has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GSHD shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $109.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Goosehead Insurance

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $5,293,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,677,152.27. This represents a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones bought 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.08 per share, with a total value of $98,905.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,505.28. This represents a 49.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,770 shares of company stock worth $21,568,721 over the last three months. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.