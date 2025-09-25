GMO U.S. Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

GMO U.S. Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.63 and last traded at $36.55, with a volume of 148453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.42.

GMO U.S. Quality ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.87.

GMO U.S. Quality ETF Company Profile

The GMO U.S. Quality ETF (QLTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on equities of high-quality US companies. The funds investments may include companies of any market capitalization. QLTY was launched on Nov 13, 2023 and is issued by GMO.

