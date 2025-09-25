Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.92 Million Stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF $VFQY

Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFQY. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS VFQY opened at $150.69 on Thursday. Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $116.51 and a one year high of $150.37. The company has a market capitalization of $420.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.47.

About Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.