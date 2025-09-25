Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,921 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 59,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.06. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.28 and a 1 year high of $50.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

