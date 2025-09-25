Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) vs. Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Head to Head Analysis

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) and Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hoya and Garmin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoya 0 0 0 3 4.00 Garmin 2 1 0 1 2.00

Garmin has a consensus price target of $223.75, indicating a potential downside of 5.33%. Given Garmin’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Garmin is more favorable than Hoya.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoya $5.69 billion 8.51 $1.35 billion $4.00 35.25 Garmin $6.30 billion 7.22 $1.41 billion $8.11 29.14

This table compares Hoya and Garmin”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Garmin has higher revenue and earnings than Hoya. Garmin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hoya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hoya and Garmin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoya 23.57% 21.01% 16.61% Garmin 23.21% 20.00% 16.19%

Volatility and Risk

Hoya has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garmin has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Hoya shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Garmin shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Garmin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hoya pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Garmin pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Hoya pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Garmin pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Garmin has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Garmin is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Garmin beats Hoya on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hoya

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics. It also operates Eyecity, a specialty retailer of contact lenses. In addition, the company provides information technology products, such as mask blanks and photomasks for manufacturing semiconductor chips; glass disks for hard disk drives; and imaging products that include optical glasses/optical lenses, colored glass filters, and laser equipment/UV light resources. Further, it engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of photomasks for manufacturing flat panel displays. Additionally, the company offers ReadSpeaker, a speech synthesis software; and cloud services comprising Kinnosuke, a time and attendance management service, as well as Yonosuke, an electronic payslip service. HOYA Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform. The company's Outdoor segment offers adventure watches, outdoor handhelds and satellite communicators, golf devices, consumer automotive devices, and dog devices, as well as InReach and Gramin response communication device. Its Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets various aircraft avionics solutions, including integrated flight decks, electronic flight displays and instrumentation, navigation and communication products, automatic flight control systems and safety-enhancing technologies, audio control systems, engine indication systems, traffic awareness and avoidance solutions, ADS-B and transponders, weather information and avoidance solutions, datalink and connectivity solutions, and various services. The company's Marine segment provides chartplotters and multi-function displays, cartography products, fishfinders, sonar products, autopilot systems, radars, compliant instrument displays and sensors, VHF communication radios, handhelds and wearable devices, sailing products, audio products and accessories, digital switching products, and trolling motors. Its Auto segment offers embedded domain controllers and infotainment units; and software, map database, cameras, wearables, and automotive solutions. The company sells its products through independent retailers, dealers, distributors, installation and repair shops, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as online webshop. Garmin Ltd. was founded in 1989 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

