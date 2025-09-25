GAMMA Investing LLC Has $624,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 297.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $75.36 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $82.41. The stock has a market cap of $233.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.95 and its 200-day moving average is $72.98.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

